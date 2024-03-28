Expand / Collapse search
California bars required to offer drug testing devices for drinks this summer

New law AB 1013 requires establishments with Type 48 license to enact the change by July 1

A new law will require many establishments that serve booze in California to provide drug test tools and post signage warning about drink spiking, starting July 1 this year.

The measure, AB1310, requires establishments with a Type 48 liquor license – granted to bars and nightclubs, without a requirement to serve food  – to offer patrons drug testing kits to test for common date-rape drugs, often referred to as ‘roofies,’ according to a press release. 

The required signage will include a message reading, "Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details."

The state says the new law will affect approximately 2,400 establishments in the Golden State. 

Date rape drug detection kit in London

A matchbox sized kit designed to detect the presence of "date rape drugs", is launched, April 6, 2004 in London, England. Drinkers use a pipette included to apply drops of the beverage to test pads and wait for a reaction. (Photo illistration by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Establishments must make test strips available, either for free or a small charge to customers who request them. Test strips have been on the market for a few years, often distributed at colleges, universities and within the U.S. military community. 

State Assembly member Jowsh Lowenthal of Long Beach – who owns three restaurants – introduced the bill to prevent sexual assault, according to local FOX 2 KTVU.

ABC drug testing sign

A new law mandating certain alcoholic beverage license holders to offer drug testing devices for sale or at no cost to patrons will take effect beginning July 1, according to a press release.  (California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control)

"We have a crisis that’s taking place that’s resulting in sexual assault, that’s targeting primarily women and members of the LGBTQ communities," Lowenthal said in a video presentation to the assembly. He is a father to three daughters and said the crime is underreported. 

"By way of example, I have members of my staff that have been roofied, members of the legislative body that have been roofied," he said.  

Hollywood nightclub sound

Sound Nightclub in Hollywood filled to capacity on Saturday, June 19, 2021.  (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

California is the first state in the country to enact such a law. 