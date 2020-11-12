Burger King Japan adds a unique entry to the chicken sandwich wars

Ugly things can taste good too.

Ever since Popeyes introduced its highly successful chicken sandwich last year, several other fast-food chains have either introduced new chicken sandwiches or plan to do so in the near future. Even Burger King in Japan is promoting a new chicken sandwich, although with a bit of a twist.

The fast-food chain recently revealed the Chicken de Ugly on its Twitter page. While ugly may seem like a harsh word for the sandwich, it may not be far off for the food's unique look.

The sandwich includes a crispy chicken party, pickles, bacon and lettuce. The bun is apparently the ugly part, as it has cheese baked on top of it, giving it a rougher look than fast-food burgers typically have in advertisements.

The sandwich is part of the Ugly Burger line that the fast-food chain introduced earlier this year.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s in the U.S. recently announced that it will be introducing a more traditional looking chicken sandwich. The sandwich had a brief trial run in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tenn., last winter. While a debut date for the sandwich has not been revealed yet, it is expected to hit menus across the United States early next year.

During the Crispy Chicken Sandwich’s test in Texas and Tennessee, the sandwich was served as a dressed-down version of the chain's other chicken sandwiches, featuring a fried chicken filet served on a potato roll, topped with butter and pickles. A deluxe version included tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

McDonald’s also announced it will begin testing a plant-based burger (of course) called the "McPlant" early next year.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.