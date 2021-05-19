Burger King's chicken sandwich launches nationally in June

Burger King’s chicken sandwich has arrived – and it's competing in a crowded market.

The "Ch’King" sandwich, a chicken fillet that’s hand-breaded and served on a toasted potato bun with pickles and the chain’s signature sauce, is hitting menus nationwide on June 3, Burger King announced Wednesday.

It’s the latest fast-food menu item to capitalize on the chicken sandwich hype that nearly broke the internet in 2019 after Popeyes, also owned by Burger King’s parent company Restaurant Brands International, started selling its fried chicken sandwich. The launch set off viral chicken sandwich wars, with chains like Chick-fil-A, KFC, McDonald’s and Wendy's competing for supremacy in the category.

Eaters can also get a free Whopper if they order the Ch’King sandwich on the Burger King app or website. The offer is valid until June 20, 2021.

The chain started cooking up the new menu item in September and did a test run at select locations.

"We’ve mastered the process, ensuring that every freshly hand-breaded chicken filet has a bite that’s crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside," Burger King said.

Customers can also order a spicy version of the sandwich or a deluxe combination that includes lettuce and tomato.

The menu launch follows McDonald’s rollout of its fried chicken sandwich, also served on a potato roll and with spicy and deluxe options available. KFC earlier this year launched its iteration of the sandwich with a fried chicken filet and crispy pickles. And, similarly, Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A’s original Chicken Sandwich are both made with fried chicken filets and pickles.

The suggested retail price for Burger King’s Ch’King sandwich will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on location.