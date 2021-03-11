Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Bumble revenue up 31% in first earnings report since going public

Bumble brought in $165.6 million

close
Greycroft co-founder Dana Settle on Greycroft’s investment in Goop and Bumble and the fertile IPO season.video

Greycroft invests in female-founded Goop, Bumble

Greycroft co-founder Dana Settle on Greycroft’s investment in Goop and Bumble and the fertile IPO season.

Bumble’s business is buzz-worthy.

The dating app, which distinguishes itself from others by allowing only women to make the first move in heterosexual matches, saw revenue rise 31% to $165.6 million in its first earnings report since CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd took the company public last month. The company brought in $126.3 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Bumble saw revenue grow 31% (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Austin-based Bumble Inc. — which raised $2.2 billion in its IPO, or more than the $1.8 billion expected, according to its Securities and Exchange Commission filing — said in its earnings report that it had 2.7 million paying users, up 32% from the fourth quarter in 2019.

“We are committed to our mission, our customers and to advancing the business, which fueled our strong fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results,” Wolfe Herd said in a statement.

BUMBLE IPO FINDS WALL STREET MATCH AS SHARES SOAR 

“Our significant increase in revenue and paying users is a direct result of our team’s dedication and remarkable agility during a challenging pandemic. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving scale, investing in our users and expanding internationally. Our IPO was a pivotal milestone, but we are just getting started and are excited for the next chapter of our journey.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BMBLBUMBLE INC73.08+10.18+16.17%

Bumble’s revenue for the full year of 2020 increased to $582.2 million from $488.9 million in 2019. Wolfe Herd, 31, became the youngest self-made billionaire with a net worth of $1.5 billion, when Bumble's stock closed at $70.31 per share on its first day on the public market, according to Forbes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Dating apps overall have seen staggering growth during the pandemic, as more users look for matches remotely. There have been 1.5 million daily active users on the country’s top 20 dating apps, according to data firm Apptopia.