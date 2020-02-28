Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

BTS, Green Day and National Symphony cancel shows due to coronavirus

Coronavirus hits the entertainment industry

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto and Charles Payne discuss Taylor Swift’s team responding to the ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ team about her documentary. video

Taylor Swift team responds to FOX Business regarding Netflix documentary

FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto and Charles Payne discuss Taylor Swift’s team responding to the ‘Cavuto: Coast to Coast’ team about her documentary.

K-pop superstars BTS are among performers canceling shows due to the coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

BTS canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country that exports entertainment worldwide tries to contain a soaring virus outbreak.

It follows a near-shutdown of entertainment in hard-hit parts of China, the world's second-biggest economy and second-biggest box-office market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

BTS is seen as an emblem of South Korea's cultural and economic power.

Local media said the canceled concerts were the inaugural leg of the band's new world tour.

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2020, file photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS pose for photos during the Golden Disk Awards in Seoul, South Korea. BTS canceled a series of planned concerts in Seoul in April due to concerns about a soaring viral ou

Meanwhile, Variety is reporting that rockers Green Day have canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia which would have taken them throughout the continent in March. The group was to hit Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

AMERICA SCRAMBLES TO ADDRESS MOUNTING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The National Symphony Orchestra canceled the five remaining performances in Japan of its Asian tour because of the epidemic.

FILE - In this June 7, 2011, file photo, The White House host a State Dinner performance by members of the National Symphony Orchestra in the Rose Garden in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The National Symphony Orchestra canceled the five r

The orchestra originally was to play eight concerts in its first international tour with music director Gianandrea Noseda. On Feb. 4, the NSO called off shows in Beijing on March 13 and 14 and one in Shanghai on March 17.

In an announcement Thursday night, the orchestra scrapped performances from March 6-11 in Fukui, Sakai, Hiroshima and Tokyo.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The NSO is based at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and hopes fill the void in its schedule with orchestra and chamber music in the Washington area.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.