BTS, Green Day and National Symphony cancel shows due to coronavirus

K-pop superstars BTS are among performers canceling shows due to the coronavirus.

BTS canceled an upcoming concert series in South Korea's capital as the country that exports entertainment worldwide tries to contain a soaring virus outbreak.

It follows a near-shutdown of entertainment in hard-hit parts of China, the world's second-biggest economy and second-biggest box-office market.

BTS is seen as an emblem of South Korea's cultural and economic power.

Local media said the canceled concerts were the inaugural leg of the band's new world tour.

Meanwhile, Variety is reporting that rockers Green Day have canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia which would have taken them throughout the continent in March. The group was to hit Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

The National Symphony Orchestra canceled the five remaining performances in Japan of its Asian tour because of the epidemic.

The orchestra originally was to play eight concerts in its first international tour with music director Gianandrea Noseda. On Feb. 4, the NSO called off shows in Beijing on March 13 and 14 and one in Shanghai on March 17.

In an announcement Thursday night, the orchestra scrapped performances from March 6-11 in Fukui, Sakai, Hiroshima and Tokyo.

The NSO is based at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and hopes fill the void in its schedule with orchestra and chamber music in the Washington area.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.