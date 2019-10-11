Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Brewery Special Effects beer leaves booze out of it

By Fox Business
FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevolos on Brooklyn Brewery's launch of non-alcoholic beer.

Brooklyn Brewery releases non-alcoholic beer

Brooklyn Brewery is breaking out of its niche with a brew designed to end the stigma of non-alcoholic drinks.

“It's the younger people that can kind of see where this fits in their lives,” Brooklyn Brewery CEO Robin Ottoway told FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevolos. “Because maybe they don't have some of the preconceptions that older generations had about non-alcoholic beverages. So they're coming into our world with much more variety.”

Dubbed Brooklyn Special Effects, the brew arrives amid a wave of innovation in the market driven by a 2.5 percent decline in sales since last year.

The new beverage costs about $10 per six-pack and contains only 85 calories per can.

The company launched Brooklyn Special Effects in Sweden and will introduce it in eight U.S. states come November. A massive 30-state rollout is bound for store shelves in January.

Partsinevolos visited the Brooklyn Brewery on Friday and gave it a try for herself.

“It’s a little bit lighter than I expected, but it definitely tastes like beer,” she said.

