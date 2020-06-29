Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Broadway theaters to remain closed through early Jan. 2021 due to coronavirus

Theaters had previously set a tentative reopening date in September

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Broadway theaters will remain closed through Jan. 3, 2021, industry group the Broadway League said on Monday, extending their coronavirus shutdown for another four months.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The theaters, which went dark in mid-March, had previously set a tentative reopening date of Sept. 6.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS