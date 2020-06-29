Broadway theaters to remain closed through early Jan. 2021 due to coronavirus
Theaters had previously set a tentative reopening date in September
Broadway theaters will remain closed through Jan. 3, 2021, industry group the Broadway League said on Monday, extending their coronavirus shutdown for another four months.
The theaters, which went dark in mid-March, had previously set a tentative reopening date of Sept. 6.
