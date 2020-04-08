Broadway extends coronavirus shutdown through June

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Broadway officials announced Wednesday they have extended the suspension of all shows through June 7 in accordance with government guidelines pertaining to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Great White Way abruptly closed on March 12 and announced plans to reopen the week of April 13. But that timetable was increasingly looking too optimistic as the city saw an alarming surge in deaths.

BROADWAY THEATERS SHUTTER, NY GOV. CUOMO ORDERS

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers and many other dedicated professionals,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

CORONAVIRUS RELIEF GETTING HELP FROM THESE BILLIONAIRES

New York continues to lead the nation in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with at least 140,386 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Already some shows scheduled to open this spring have abandoned plans of ever returning, including “Hangmen” and a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Others — like revivals of “Caroline, or Change” and “Birthday Candles” — have been moved to the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.