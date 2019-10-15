British banker sentenced to life behind bars for sick wife's murder

The British bank exec accused of bludgeoning his sick wife with a crowbar after she mocked his sexual impotence was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, according to a report.

David Pomphret, 51, was sentenced to life behind bars following his two-week-long trial at Liverpool Crown Court, which culminated with a jury’s guilty verdict, according to the Manchester Evening News. He will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Pomphret, an associate vice president at lender Barclays UK, had previously testified that he fell into a fit of rage on Nov. 2, 2018, striking his wife, Ann Marie, on the head with a crowbar more than 30 times in the stables near their Cheshire home, according to a previous report.

He allegedly grew irate after she called him “limp and useless,” a reference to his erectile dysfunction, which Pomphret claimed during his trial was caused by his high blood pressure. The slain woman was autistic and had been undergoing cancer treatment.

Pomphret was charged on April 3, 2018, for the homicide, Cheshire Police said. He later copped to the manslaughter of his wife, but rejected the notion that he murdered her.

On Tuesday, Judge Aubrey QC slammed Pomphret as “an accomplished liar” and admitted he did not believe the banker was provoked, as he had claimed, according to the report.

“You had had enough of her, saw the opportunity that presented itself to kill her,” the judge said, later adding: “I do not find you were provoked as such at the scene.”

Before handing down his sentencing, the judge noted the defensive wounds Ann Marie suffered during the “brutal and savage attack.”

”She had defensive injuries to both her hands and she must have been pleading and begging for it to stop,” the jurist continued. “You didn’t. You continued to strike her repeatedly and then left her there on the path … A family has been destroyed. A daughter, just 18, has lost her mother.”