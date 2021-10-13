Bride blames Southwest after entire family missed her wedding: 'Once in a lifetime thing'

Southwest Airlines resumed normal operations Wednesday, after thousands of passengers were impacted during five days of flight disruptions.



One newlywed is still heartbroken after her family members in Chicago were not able to make her wedding in the Las Vegas area on Sunday.



SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FACES FIFTH DAY OF DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS



"It's the most important day of my life thus far and I didn't have a single family member present at my wedding," Kimberli Romano told CBS Chicago.



Romano's sisters and parents booked their flights back in the spring. The family said Southwest changed their flights a few times, and whether or not they could make the wedding came down to the wire.



"Three hours before I had to leave to go to the airport, they canceled my flight out there," the bride's sister, Renee, said.



DOT TO AUDIT FAA STAFFING CHALLENGES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CHAOS



"All of us were scrambling to even try and get another flight," sister Lisa said.



They were unsuccessful, but they got their parents on a flight out of Milwaukee the morning of the ceremony that also ended up getting canceled.



"I was hoping that even if the flight got delayed a little bit, they would still be here in time for my mom to get her hair and makeup done with me and get ready with me," Kimberli said. "And then of course for my dad to walk me down the aisle."

"I tried so hard to get my parents there but she’s never going to get that back," Renee said. "I’m still emotional, I’m sorry."



The video and pictures of the moment Kimberli married her husband Kyle are all her family has.



Southwest had previously said the cancellations began Friday evening, primarily created by "weather and other external constraints," which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate their schedule on Saturday.