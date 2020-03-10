Boeing confirms worker at Everett facility diagnosed with coronavirus

Boeing can now be added to the number of companies based in Washington state that have reported an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee works at the company's Everett facility and now in quarantine receiving the care and treatment.

"We have notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials," sais Boeing in a statement. "As a precaution, we’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we’ve conducted a thorough cleaning of the work areas and common spaces."

Boeing has also asked employees in the Puget Sound region who are able to perform work offsite to telecommute from home.

Washington has been particularly hard hit, especially among technology companies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 227.17 -35.16 -13.40%

Last week, a Facebook employee in Seattle was that company's first employee to test positive for coronavirus.

An Amazon employee at the company’s Seattle headquarters was also diagnosed and quarantined.