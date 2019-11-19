Expand / Collapse search
Boeing 737 MAX sales to pick up at Dubai Airshow

By FOXBusiness
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg discusses the mistakes made by Boeing with the 737 Max on the anniversary of the first crash ahead of his testimony before Congress.video

Boeing CEO: We know what we need to do

Carriers attending the Dubai Airshow are optimistic about the Boeing 737 MAX's eventual return to service and confident in the aircraft.

Boeing announced on Tuesday an order from Air Astana for 30 737 MAX planes worth $3.6 billion..

Air Astana is a low-cost airline in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Boeing may announce orders in Dubai worth $5-6 billion.

This comes a day after announcing an order from Turkey's SunExpress.

The Boeing jet has been grounded since March after two fatal accidents.

The aircraft maker has been modifying software and conducting pilot retraining in order to get regulatory approval to return the 737 Max to service.

Boeing has been looking at the end of the year to return the 737 MAX to service in the United States.

In Europe, it may take until the first quarter of 2020.

Southwest and American Airlines extended Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until March.