Boeing 737 MAX sales to pick up at Dubai Airshow

Carriers attending the Dubai Airshow are optimistic about the Boeing 737 MAX's eventual return to service and confident in the aircraft.

Continue Reading Below

Boeing announced on Tuesday an order from Air Astana for 30 737 MAX planes worth $3.6 billion..

Air Astana is a low-cost airline in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Boeing may announce orders in Dubai worth $5-6 billion.

This comes a day after announcing an order from Turkey's SunExpress.

The Boeing jet has been grounded since March after two fatal accidents.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The aircraft maker has been modifying software and conducting pilot retraining in order to get regulatory approval to return the 737 Max to service.

Boeing has been looking at the end of the year to return the 737 MAX to service in the United States.

In Europe, it may take until the first quarter of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Southwest and American Airlines extended Boeing 737 MAX cancellations until March.