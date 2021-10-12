Bobby Flay asked Food Network for $100M contract before departure: report

Bobby Flay and the Food Network appear to be breaking up over money after 27 years, according to a new report.

The celebrity chef’s three-year contract is set to expire at the end of this year, and per People magazine, the split comes down to Flay, 56, and the cable TV network's numbers not being close. According to the outlet, the deal Flay was seeking would have eclipsed "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host Guy Fieri’s $80 million deal that he reportedly signed in May.

A source close to Flay told the publication that the personality just wants what he believes he’s worth.

"Bobby wanted a contract in the ballpark of $100 million," the source said. "The two sides were just way too far apart. It became clear the two could not and would not be able to come to terms and so the network decided to move forward without him. Regardless, it was really much more amicable than you'd think. It was strictly business."

Meanwhile, a source connected to the Food Network briefly broke down the economics of Fieri’s deal versus the one Flay reportedly was negotiating, telling People magazine that the two contracts aren’t "apples to apples."

"Guy has a three-year deal," said the insider. "The terms of what Bobby was looking for were gravely different than just cash. The terms were longer, the scope of work was different and thus the dollars were different. It's not just $80 million to $100 million."

Flay debuted on the Food Network in 1994. His shows include "Boy Meets Grill," "Beat Bobby Flay," "Food Network Star, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay," "Brunch @ Bobby's" and "Iron Chef America."

Reps for Flay and the Food Network did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.