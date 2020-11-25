Black Friday: Where to get a deal on a Christmas tree

It’s finally time to start celebrating Christmas.

Every year, it seems that people start celebrating Christmas earlier and earlier. Not there’s anything wrong with Christmas decorations, but not everyone wants to see them before Halloween or Thanksgiving.

With Black Friday being the official kickoff to the Christmas season, however, it’s time to put up that Christmas tree (if it isn’t already up). Of course, if you don’t have a Christmas tree, that’s not a problem (unless you hate crowds). Many major retailers are offering Black Friday deals on Christmas trees.

Of course, people shopping at major retailers will have to settle for an artificial Christmas tree. Target is offering pre-lit, 6-foot trees for $48 and pre-lit, 9-foot trees for $160.

For people looking for something a little grander, Amazon has a 7-and-a-half-foot-tall Christmas tree for sale. While it is shorter than the 9-footer, it is significantly larger width-wise. This tree does cost over $400, which may seem high, but that price is marked down from the normal cost of over $1,000.

Walmart is running several deals on trees. The company has coupons offering up to 38% off trees between 5 to 7 feet tall. It’s also offering separate deals on frocked Christmas trees and pre-lit trees for up to 12 feet tall.

For some people, however, nothing beats the real thing. Home Depot will deliver a variety of real Christmas trees for free with prices topping out at around $200 for larger trees.

Of course, the cheapest way to get a tree is to go cut one down yourself. In order to do this, you must receive a permit from the U.S. Forest Service. It’s also worth noting that various areas may have specific guidelines for harvesting trees for Christmas (or firewood), so it’s important to check with the Forest Service.