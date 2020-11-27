Here's where you can buy American this Black Friday

With the prospect of record Black Friday sales for retail behemoths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans may want to channel some of their spending to small businesses with U.S.-made products that are struggling to survive.

Continue Reading Below

ARMY VET TURNED APPAREL CEO SEEKS TO INCREASE US MANUFACTURING

The following brands and stores are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on clothing, accessories, beauty products and homewares from U.S. workers.

Accessories for men and women

Clothing for men and women

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Beauty and skincare

Home goods and decor

Shoppers can also find American-made products on Etsy and on Amazon using a toolbar called Cultivate, which helps online buyers locate goods manufactured in the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS