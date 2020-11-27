Here's where you can buy American this Black Friday
Treat your loved ones to something made in the US
With the prospect of record Black Friday sales for retail behemoths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans may want to channel some of their spending to small businesses with U.S.-made products that are struggling to survive.
Continue Reading Below
ARMY VET TURNED APPAREL CEO SEEKS TO INCREASE US MANUFACTURING
The following brands and stores are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on clothing, accessories, beauty products and homewares from U.S. workers.
Accessories for men and women
Clothing for men and women
- Origin Maine
- Imogene & Willie
- AMVi
- Christy Dawn
- Emerson Fry
- Authentically American
- Hackwith Design House
- Haspel
- Karen Kane
- L.C. King Manufacturing Co.
- Taylor Sitch
- Ebbett's Field Flannels
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Beauty and skincare
- Osea
- Rogue Perfumery
- Badger Healthy Body Care
- Coola
- Elements of Aliel
- Glossier
- Jane Iredale
- Mineral Fusion
- Moody Sisters
- Pacifica
- Philosophy
- SkinOwl
Home goods and decor
- Madein
- 360 Cookware
- Red Land Cotton
- Liberty Tabletop
- Allegiance Flag Supply
- Lodge Cast Iron
- Anchor Hocking
- Nest Bedding
- Vermont Wood Furniture
- American Towels
Shoppers can also find American-made products on Etsy and on Amazon using a toolbar called Cultivate, which helps online buyers locate goods manufactured in the U.S.