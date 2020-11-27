Expand / Collapse search
Here's where you can buy American this Black Friday

Treat your loved ones to something made in the US

Retail analyst Erin Sykes and Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger share their advice on when to take advantage of holiday shopping deals. video

No need to wait for Cyber Monday to get electronics on sale: Retail expert

With the prospect of record Black Friday sales for retail behemoths during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans may want to channel some of their spending to small businesses with U.S.-made products that are struggling to survive.

ARMY VET TURNED APPAREL CEO SEEKS TO INCREASE US MANUFACTURING

The following brands and stores are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on clothing, accessories, beauty products and homewares from U.S. workers.

Accessories for men and women

Clothing for men and women

Beauty and skincare

Home goods and decor

Shoppers can also find American-made products on Etsy and on Amazon using a toolbar called Cultivate, which helps online buyers locate goods manufactured in the U.S.

