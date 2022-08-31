Best US real estate markets in 2022, according to new report

Anyone thinking of buying a house — and making a good investment in the process — may want to consider checking out Texas.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub, which found the best real estate markets in 2022.

Among the top 10 markets, six are located in the Lone Star State, including the top area: Frisco, Texas.

For its report, WalletHub compared 300 cities based on 17 metrics in two categories: "real estate market" and "affordability and economic environment."

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also learned how cities ranked within specific metrics.

For example, WalletHub found that two California cities — San Mateo and Daly City — tied for the real estate market with the lowest share of seriously underwater mortgages, which happens when a mortgage is more than the home’s value.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and St. Louis, Missouri, were found to have the highest share of seriously underwater mortgages, WalletHub found.

Berkeley, California, was found to have the lowest percentage of delinquent mortgage holders.

Meanwhile, five cities — Allentown, Pennsylvania; Joliet, Illinois; Brockton, Massachusetts; Jackson, Mississippi; and Springfield, Massachusetts — tied for the market with the highest percentage of delinquent mortgage holders.

To see the overall results, here are 2022’s best real estate markets in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

1. Frisco, Texas

2. Allen, Texas

3. McKinney, Texas

4. Austin, Texas

5. Nashville, Tennessee

6. Cary, North Carolina

7. Gilbert, Arizona

8. Denton, Texas

9. Peoria, Arizona

10. Richardson, Texas