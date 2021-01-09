Working from home is best in these cities: Report

The coronavirus pandemic made working from home routine for many people, but once life returns to normal, some cities might have more opportunities to continue to work remotely.

On Thursday, SmartAsset released its third annual report on the best U.S. cities to work from home.

The personal finance technology company analyzed the top 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on seven measurements.

Those measurements were, percentage of the workforce who worked from home in 2019, estimated percentage of the workforce who can work from home, five-year change in percentage of the workers reporting they work from home, October 2020 unemployment rate, poverty rate, housing costs as a percentage of earnings and percentage of residences with two or more bedrooms.

SmartAsset found that mid-sized cities ranked well in its report.

In fact, only two large cities (Charlotte, N.C., and Austin, Texas) made it to the top 10 list. The other eight cities on the list had populations between 24,000 and 500,000.

North Carolina, Texas and Arizona all had pretty good representation on SmartAsset’s list. According to the report, North Carolina had three cities on the list, Texas had two and Arizona also had two -- including the top city on the list.

To see the full results, here are the 10 best cities for working from home, according to SmartAsset.

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. Raleigh, N.C.

3. Plano, Texas

4. Gilbert, Ariz.

5. St. Petersburg, Fla.

6. Durham, N.C.

7. Charlotte, N.C.

8. Colorado Springs, Colo.

9. Austin, Texas

10. Fremont, Calif.