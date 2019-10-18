Bentley CEO: The luxury car market is 'spiking'

Bentley Americas CEO Christophe Georges joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Friday to show off their new 2020 Flying Spur sedan.

For $214,600, Bentley lovers will enjoy “the fastest sedan in the world … Faster than most of the supercars,” Georges said on "Mornings With Maria."

But are Americans really shelling out the dough for this four-door sedan?

Georges said Bentley is seeing its business "spiking" as a result of new releases such as the Flying Spur, saying "consumers feel, still, very confident."

“The luxury market is developing nicely in America.” - Christophe Georges, Bentley Americas CEO

The Flying Spur's 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 engine produces 626 horsepower and can reportedly go from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is 207 mph.

Georges said 207 mph is "achievable in the car" because of added technology.

The vehicle will boast an updated version of Bentley’s classic ‘Flying B’ hood ornament in celebration of the company's centenary year.