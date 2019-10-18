Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Bentley CEO: The luxury car market is 'spiking'

By FOXBusiness
close
Bentley Americas CEO Christophe Georges discusses the new Bentley Flying Spur and the luxury automotive market.video

207 mph in style: The new Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Americas CEO Christophe Georges discusses the new Bentley Flying Spur and the luxury automotive market.

Bentley Americas CEO Christophe Georges joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Friday to show off their new 2020 Flying Spur sedan.

Continue Reading Below

For $214,600, Bentley lovers will enjoy “the fastest sedan in the world … Faster than most of the supercars,” Georges said on "Mornings With Maria."

Bentley Flying Spur interior. (Credit: Bentley)

But are Americans really shelling out the dough for this four-door sedan?

Georges said Bentley is seeing its business "spiking" as a result of new releases such as the Flying Spur, saying "consumers feel, still, very confident."

“The luxury market is developing nicely in America.”

- Christophe Georges, Bentley Americas CEO

MORE ON FOX BUSINESS...

HARLEY-DAVIDSON ELECTRIC BIKES RUN OUT OF JUICE
FORD ANNOUNCES BIGGEST ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK IN NORTH AMERICA

The Flying Spur's 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, W12 engine produces 626 horsepower and can reportedly go from zero to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is 207 mph.

Georges said 207 mph is "achievable in the car" because of added technology.

Bentley Flying Spur (Courtesy)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The vehicle will boast an updated version of Bentley’s classic ‘Flying B’ hood ornament in celebration of the company's centenary year.