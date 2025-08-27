Beloved convenience store food helping college football fans tackle early kickoffs

One major convenience store chain in the U.S. is hoping to kick off a "new early game day tradition" this college football season.

Casey's, which operates stores in 19 states, says early wake-up calls for noon game times are the perfect opportunity for fans to swing by one of its more than 2,900 locations to pick up some breakfast pizza.

The breakfast offering features pizzas with a choice of cheese sauce or sausage gravy, topped with eggs and bacon, sausage or vegetables.

"We think breakfast pizza is really special at Casey's," Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Casey’s, told FOX Business on August 26. "We're super proud of it, and it's really got a cult following among our fanbase."

AMERICA'S 15 BEST GAS STATIONS FOR FOOD, ACCORDING TO ONLINE REVIEWS

Fans on social media agree with Brennan.

"Bringing a cooler with a @caseysgenstore breakfast pizza back to Arizona from the Midwest was by far the best decision I could have ever made," one fan wrote.

"@caseys can yall please move some out to like the east coast, I can't keep flying back home for breakfast pizza," another said.

GEN Z IS DITCHING BOXED CEREALS AT BREAKFAST: 'COULDN'T PAY ME TO EAT THEM'

While the food item is not new to stores, the company is offering customers – which the company dubs "Casey's Country" – a special deal during college football season. From September 6 to January 3, customers can get 40% off any size of pizza with the code SAVE40 online, in the app or in the store.

Casey's, the third-largest convenience store chain in the U.S., has 10 locations within two miles of Division 1 football schools.

Breakfast pizza is the No. 1 best-selling specialty pizza recipe on Casey's menu, a spokesperson told FOX Business. They sold 7 million at store locations during morning hours last fiscal year, although they are available to purchase all day.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"For some people, breakfast pizza might be a new tradition, but in Casey’s Country, it’s been a cult favorite for 25 years," Brennan said. "And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to more college football fans and to offer them 40% any pizza on Saturdays through the season."