Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Agriculture

Bayer to appeal jury's $265M verdict for weedkiller's damage to peach farm

A Missouri peach farmer was awarded nearly $300M in damages after weedkiller dicamba damaged the trees on his property

By FOXBusiness
close
FBN's Ashley Webster on Bayer shares' falling on news a California jury ordering the company's newly acquired Monsanto unit to pay $289 million for not warning of cancer risks from the company's weed-killer Roundup.video

Bayer shares fall on $289M Monsanto verdict

FBN's Ashley Webster on Bayer shares' falling on news a California jury ordering the company's newly acquired Monsanto unit to pay $289 million for not warning of cancer risks from the company's weed-killer Roundup.

Lawyers for Bayer AG, the maker of weed killer dicamba, plan to appeal a jury’s decision to award a Missouri farmer $265 million in damages after the pesticide traveled from nearby farms and damaged the peach trees on his property, according to reports.

Continue Reading Below

Bill Bader, whose Bader Farms is one of the largest peach farms in Missouri, was awarded the $265 million in punitive damages on Saturday, just one day after Bader was awarded $15 million in actual damages. The suit was filed against Bayer and BASF, which invented dicamba.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
BAYRYBAYER AG21.02+0.05+0.24%
BASFYBASF SE16.9-0.03-0.18%

USDA CUTS US SOYBEAN STOCKS VIEW ON STRONGER EXPORTS TO CHINA

The jury agreed with Bader that dicamba had drifted over from other farms and severely damaged Bader Farms. Bader’s attorneys argued that his trees likely wouldn’t survive the dicamba exposure, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Attorneys for the companies argued that the trees on Bader’s farm were damaged by root fungus and adverse weather, not dicamba drift.

Representatives from Bayer said they plan to appeal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“We want our customers to know that, as this legal matter continues, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering them the effective and sustainable tools they need in the field,” Bayer said in a statement.

3 WAYS DAIRY FARMERS ARE GOING TO DO BETTER IN 2020

Farmers have been using dicamba for more than 50 years, but after Monsanto — which Bayer bought in 2018 — released dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans, the weedkiller’s use became more widespread, leading to more complaints from neighboring farms whose non-dicamba-resistant crops were getting killed off by dicamba drift.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 