Barbados draws hundreds of Americans with remote work program during pandemic

More Americans want to work from paradise during the pandemic.

A Barbados travel program giving people the option to relocate to work from the Caribbean island and its white-sand beaches during the pandemic has garnered 675 applications from U.S. citizens, MarketWatch reported.

The Barbados Welcome Stamp, a special visa allowing remote workers who want to live and work from the Caribbean country to do so for a year launched in July and since then there have been a total of 1,693 applications with 2,796 people applying, Barbadian officials told MarketWatch.

“We recognize more people are working remotely, sometimes in very stressful conditions, with little option for vacation. Our new 12 month Barbados Welcome Stamp, a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations," Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, wrote of the program.

Interested applicants must submit a passport-sized photo, their passport and proof of relationship of dependents such as a spouse or relatives. Upon approval, individuals aiming to travel solo for the work program will have to pay $2,000 and families will be charged $3,000, according to the Barbados Welcome Stamp website.

More countries have eased up on travel restrictions in recent months. In October, American Airlines resumed its flights to Barbados from Miami International Airport to the island’s Grantley Adams International Airport.

Barbados’ Welcome Stamp program has already brought in $1 million, according to the outlet.