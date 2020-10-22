Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Arts

Banksy artwork sells for almost $10M at auction

This is the second-highest price ever paid for work by Banksy

close
A Banksy stencil spray painting triples its auction estimate and becomes a record for the elusive artists. However, seconds after it was officially sold, the piece runs through a shredder hidden in the frame.video

Banksy art sells for $1.4 million then self-destructs

A Banksy stencil spray painting triples its auction estimate and becomes a record for the elusive artists. However, seconds after it was officially sold, the piece runs through a shredder hidden in the frame.

Banksy’s playful take on a famous Impressionist painting has sold at auction for 7.6 million pounds ($9.8 million), the second-highest price ever paid for a work by the British street artist.

Continue Reading Below

“Show Me the Monet” sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening, surpassing its upper pre-sale estimate of 5 million pounds.

BANKSY LOSES TRADEMARK IN LEGAL BATTLE OVER 'FLOWER THROWER' ART

In the 2005 work, Banksy added abandoned shopping carts and an orange traffic cone to Claude Monet’s image of water lilies in his garden at Giverny.

'Show Me The Monet" at Sotheby's auction house in London on Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art, said the work was one of the “strongest and most iconic” Banksy works to appear at auction.

BANKSY'S 'DEVOLVED PARLIAMENT' SELLS FOR RECORD-BREAKING PRICE AT AUCTION

Banksy, whose real name has never been officially confirmed, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.

Another Banksy work, “Devolved Parliament,” sold last year at Sotheby’s in London for 9.9 million pounds. Earlier this month, his graffiti-style piece “Forgive Us Our Trespassing” sold for $8.3 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS