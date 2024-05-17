Bank of America employee, 25, dies suddenly weeks after 35-year-old colleague's death

A 25-year-old Bank of America employee died suddenly while playing soccer Thursday night just weeks after a 35-year-old investment banker with the company died of a blood clot.

Bank of America confirmed Adnan Deumic's death to Fox Business.

"The death of our teammate is a tragedy, and we are shocked by the sudden loss of a popular, young colleague," a Bank of America spokesperson told Fox News Digital of Deumic’s death. "We are committed to providing our full support to Adnan’s family, his friends and to our many employees grieving his loss."

Deumic, 25, was based in the United Kingdom and had been with the organization as a credit portfolio and algorithmic trader since July 2022, according to his Linkedin profile.

His death comes just a couple weeks after Leo Lukenas, 35, who was in the bank’s investment banking group in New York City, died of an acute coronary artery thrombus, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The 35-year-old had been working more than 100 hours a week and wanted to leave his job at the time of his death, a recruiter who talked to him about a new job told Reuters.

Wall Street workers are known for putting in grueling hours.

Lukenas, a former Green Beret, started with the bank in March 2023 and soon became an investment banking associate, according to his LinkedIn.

"We are devastated by the loss of our teammate," Bank of America said in a statement after his death. "We continue to focus on doing whatever we can to support the family and our team especially those who worked closely with him."

Deumic was working closer to a standard workweek compared to Lukenas.

Neither of their deaths have been officially linked to working long hours.

Reuters contributed to this report.