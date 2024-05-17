Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Bank of America
Published

Bank of America employee, 25, dies suddenly weeks after 35-year-old colleague's death

Leo Lukenas, 35, an investment banker in New York, died on May 2, two weeks before Adnan Deumic, 25

close
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Timothy Two Project International founder Steve Curtis joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the bombshell allegations and how the bank has responded to the accusations.  video

Bank of America accused of discriminating against conservatives

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Timothy Two Project International founder Steve Curtis joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the bombshell allegations and how the bank has responded to the accusations. 

A 25-year-old Bank of America employee died suddenly while playing soccer Thursday night just weeks after a 35-year-old investment banker with the company died of a blood clot.

Bank of America confirmed Adnan Deumic's death to Fox Business. 

"The death of our teammate is a tragedy, and we are shocked by the sudden loss of a popular, young colleague," a Bank of America spokesperson told Fox News Digital of Deumic’s death. "We are committed to providing our full support to Adnan’s family, his friends and to our many employees grieving his loss."

Deumic, 25, was based in the United Kingdom and had been with the organization as a credit portfolio and algorithmic trader since July 2022, according to his Linkedin profile. 

BANK OF AMERICA APPEARS TO RENEGE ON PLEDGE TO NOT FINANCE NEW COAL PROJECTS 

Bank of America building

A 25-year-old Bank of America employee died suddenly while playing soccer Thursday night, just weeks after a 35-year-old investment banker with the company died of a blood clot. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

His death comes just a couple weeks after Leo Lukenas, 35, who was in the bank’s investment banking group in New York City, died of an acute coronary artery thrombus, according to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

The 35-year-old had been working more than 100 hours a week and wanted to leave his job at the time of his death, a recruiter who talked to him about a new job told Reuters. 

Wall Street workers are known for putting in grueling hours. 

Wall Street sign

Wall Street workers are known for putting in grueling hours.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

CONSERVATIVE GROUP TAKES AIM AT WALL STREET IN REPORT CLAIMING BIG BANKS HAVE UNDERCUT FIREARMS INDUSTRY 

Lukenas, a former Green Beret, started with the bank in March 2023 and soon became an investment banking associate, according to his LinkedIn. 

Bank of America building with flag in front of it

"The death of our teammate is a tragedy, and we are shocked by the sudden loss of a popular, young colleague," Bank of America said of Adnan Deumic, 25. (Davis Turner/Getty Images)

"We are devastated by the loss of our teammate," Bank of America said in a statement after his death. "We continue to focus on doing whatever we can to support the family and our team especially those who worked closely with him."

Deumic was working closer to a standard workweek compared to Lukenas. 

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Neither of their deaths have been officially linked to working long hours. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 