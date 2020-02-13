Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Another case of coronavirus confirmed in US, bringing total to at least 15

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California

Associated Press
close
Corvus Health CEO Dr. Kate Tulenko discusses the Chinese handling of coronavirus and evaluates the truthfulness of the Chinese government in reporting the spread of the disease. video

Coronavirus overwhelming Chinese health care system: Dr. Kate Tulenko

Corvus Health CEO Dr. Kate Tulenko discusses the Chinese handling of coronavirus and evaluates the truthfulness of the Chinese government in reporting the spread of the disease.

NEW YORK — U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

Continue Reading Below

The patient, who had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

AMERICAN BIOTECH COMPANY SAYS IT CREATED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE IN JUST 3 HOURS

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, were brought to military bases in Texas, California and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million that is at the center of the outbreak.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness, known as COVID-19, have been reported globally, the vast majority of them in China.

The number of cases reported in China spiked by 15,000 in one day. The infections are now over 60,000 with more than 1,360 people dead from the virus.Video

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.