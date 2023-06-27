Expand / Collapse search
Anheuser-Busch launches new ad campaign amid backlash over partnership with Dylan Mulvaney

The company is still reeling from the backlash from its partnership with Mulvaney

Following months of intense backlash over its partnership with a transgender influencer, Anheuser-Busch is launching a new ad campaign aimed at celebrating the workers responsible for making its beer. 

Titled "That’s Who We Are," the campaign will salute the more than 65,000 people who brew, stock, deliver and serve Anheuser-Busch’s beers across America.

"This new campaign celebrates the people that bring our beer to life – from American farmers to those in our breweries, to delivery drivers, servers, and store clerks. The beer industry is made great by the amazing people that work hard every day, in every community," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement. "Our commitment to our amazing network has never wavered – it has only grown stronger. We are looking forward, and it’s time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward. Because to put it simply, that’s who we are."

Bud Light beer cans

A general view of Bud Light beer cans sitting on the ledge of the glass is seen during an NHL hockey game. Anheuser-Busch is launching a new ad campaign aimed at celebrating the workers responsible for making its beer. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The ad campaign will launch in local markets and will showcase communities across the country, including St. Louis; Parma, Idaho; Jonesboro, Arkansas; Houston and others, the company said. 

Bud Light promotion

Since late March, the company’s market value has dropped by $36.8 billion following its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (Fox News)

The ad push comes as the company is struggling to rebound from falling sales and a growing boycott after it partnered with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who showcased a personalized Bud Light beer can of herself to her millions of followers.  

In a message to customers earlier this month titled "Anheuser-Busch Announces Support For Frontline Employees And Wholesaler Partners," Whitworth said "we hear you."

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer, and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," he said. "We are a beer company, and beer is for everyone."

Since last March, the company’s market value has dropped by $36.8 billion.