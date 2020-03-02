Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

Amtrak's new CEO William Flynn was an air cargo exec

Associated Press
close
Lipow Oil Associates LLC President Andy Lipow discusses movement in oil prices and the spread of the virus in the Middle East. video

Jet fuel prices dropping as a result of declining travel to China: Oil expert

Lipow Oil Associates LLC President Andy Lipow discusses movement in oil prices and the spread of the virus in the Middle East.

Amtrak named a former air cargo executive as its new president and chief operating officer Monday.

Continue Reading Below

William Flynn will take over in mid-April. He will replace Richard Anderson, who has served as CEO since July 2017 and will stay on until the end of the year.

Left: Richard Anderson, Right: William Flynn (REUTERS)

TECHNOLOGY COULD CUT TRAIN CREWS FROM 2 TO 1, BUT IS IT SAFE?

Flynn, 66, has served as president and CEO of the global air freight company Atlas Air Worldwide for the past 13 years. He also has held high-ranking positions at companies specializing in rail freight, container shipping and logistics.

An Amtrak Acela Train on Aug. 7, 2012, at the South Station train station in Boston.

Flynn takes over after Amtrak reported record ridership and revenue figures for the most recent fiscal year, leading officials to predict the government-owned passenger railroad could soon eliminate operating losses for the first time in its 49-year history.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We used to have hundreds of millions of dollars in operating losses, and we have turned that around and now we’re able to recruit a guy who was running a very substantial, profitable company,” Amtrak Chairman Tony Coscia said Monday.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 lands in Amsterdam in August 2018. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File)

Anderson, a former chairperson and CEO of Delta Air Lines, is credited with improving the bottom line of the historically money-losing rail corporation. Total operating revenue rose more than 3 percent in the most recent fiscal year, and ridership on Amtrak’s premium Acela service between Boston and Washington increased by 4.3 pecent, while its standard Northeast Regional service showed a gain of 2.9 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“With record ridership and revenues, but critical infrastructure in dire need of billions in investment, Amtrak is at a crossroads,” Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said Monday. “Today’s announcement of Bill Flynn as Amtrak’s next CEO makes me hopeful for the company’s future.”