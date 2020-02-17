Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang

Police caught two of the gang of three and recovered all of the toilet paper

Reuters
close
Oxbow Advisers managing partner Ted Oakley discusses the impact coronavirus is having on markets and how it could affect the U.S. economy going forward.video

Coronavirus will have an impact on US supply chains: Investor

Oxbow Advisers managing partner Ted Oakley discusses the impact coronavirus is having on markets and how it could affect the U.S. economy going forward.

HONG KONG -- Knife-wielding robbers in Hong Kong stole 50 packs of toilet paper rolls from a supermarket delivery man, police said on Monday, in a sign of the times for a city worried sick by the coronavirus outbreak across the causeway in mainland China.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Police caught two of the gang of three and recovered all of the toilet paper, worth about HK$1,700 (nearly $220). They were still hunting for a third thief. No other details were given.

Customers queue to buy supplies of toilet paper in a supermarket in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Panic in Hong Kong over the coronavirus has emptied supermarket shelves, with people stockpiling toilet paper, cleaning products and basic foodstuffs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS