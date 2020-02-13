America's 5 lowest-paying jobs
The lowest-paying jobs fall in the service sector
The most common jobs in the United States are not often the most high-paying.
Across the country, workers in the retail and food industries rake in wages well below the roughly $49,000 median annual income estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of the 50 lowest-paying jobs in the country, in fact, nearly 20 land in the food sector, as industry advocates push for more states to implement a fast-food minimum wage hike.
The BLS’ National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates report collected wage data from industry sectors in every state and Washington, D.C., and based on its findings, these are the five lowest-paying jobs in America and their average annual salaries.
Food preparation and service workers
Average annual income: $22,140
Average hourly wage: $10.64
Shampooers
Average annual income: $22,160
Average hourly wage: $10.65
Gaming dealers
Average annual income: $23,070
Average hourly wage: $11.09
Dishwashers
Average annual income: $23,190
Average hourly wage: $11.15
Cashiers
Average annual income: $23,240
Average hourly wage: $11.17