America's 5 lowest-paying jobs

The lowest-paying jobs fall in the service sector

By FOXBusiness
Former Wall Street Journal editorial board member Stephen Moore argues that the uptick in January unemployment is a good thing as it was caused by an increase in the labor force participation rate. video

Jobs report caps off what is arguably the worst week in history for Democrats: Stephen Moore

The most common jobs in the United States are not often the most high-paying.

Across the country, workers in the retail and food industries rake in wages well below the roughly $49,000 median annual income estimated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of the 50 lowest-paying jobs in the country, in fact, nearly 20 land in the food sector, as industry advocates push for more states to implement a fast-food minimum wage hike.

The BLS’ National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates report collected wage data from industry sectors in every state and Washington, D.C., and based on its findings, these are the five lowest-paying jobs in America and their average annual salaries.

Food preparation and service workers

Average annual income: $22,140

Average hourly wage: $10.64

Shampooers

Average annual income: $22,160

Average hourly wage: $10.65

Gaming dealers

Average annual income: $23,070

Average hourly wage: $11.09

Dishwashers

Average annual income: $23,190

Average hourly wage: $11.15

Cashiers

Average annual income: $23,240

Average hourly wage: $11.17

