Americans trust hotel chains, car rentals more than vacation rentals, public transportation

When it comes down to travel during the pandemic, there are just some activities that Americans trust more than others.

At least that’s what a survey from data intelligence company Morning Consult found when it polled 2,200 U.S. adults from Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, Feb. 14.

The survey revealed that Americans are being choosey over their future accommodations as well as the mode of transportation they will use to get there.

More than one-third – 36% – told Morning Consult they are comfortable staying at a major hotel chain.

Of those who responded, 20% indicated they are “somewhat comfortable” with staying at a chain hotel while 16% indicated they are “very comfortable.”

Morning Consult noted that the overall number of respondents who said they were comfortable with major hotel chains was up two percentage points from the previous week.

However, one of the survey’s more interesting data points might just be the fact that respondents appear to have more faith in chain hotels than they do for boutique hotels or home-sharing vacation rentals.

Boutique hotels only yielded 29% who said they’re comfortable staying in these upscale accommodations – 17% of which indicated they were “somewhat comfortable” while 12% indicated they were “very comfortable.”

Meanwhile, for home-sharing vacation rental services, only 26% told Morning Consult they were comfortable staying in these intimate spaces.

Of those who were OK with staying in a home-sharing accommodation, 14% indicated they were “somewhat comfortable” while 12% indicated they were “very comfortable.”

All three accommodation options received higher positive responses than the five public transportation options the survey has listed, including planes, trains and buses.

In terms of commercial travel, respondents were more comfortable flying domestically (25%) and flying on an airplane at all (24%), but were least comfortable with flying internationally (17%).

Trains and buses were viewed marginally better than international flights with 23% and 21% of respondents indicating they were comfortable with these transportation options.

Americans felt more at ease when it came down to traveling by car, whether it be with their own or a rental.

More than half said they felt comfortable taking a road trip right now (55%) while more than one-third (38%) said they felt comfortable renting a car.