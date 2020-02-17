Americans evacuated from Japan cruise ship includes 14 with coronavirus

Two chartered planes flew 340 Americans who were aboard the Diamond Princess out of Japan late Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

About 380 Americans had been on the ship. The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees were confirmed to have the coronavirus in tests given before they boarded the planes.

They were taken to the U.S. because they did not have symptoms and were being isolated from other passengers on the planes, it said.

CHINA SEES RISE IN NEW VIRUS CASES; DEATH TOLL RISES BY 105

It wasn't immediately clear whether the 14 were included in the 99 new cases announced by Japan on Monday, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights for their citizens.