Coronavirus

Americans evacuated from Japan cruise ship includes 14 with coronavirus

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights for their citizens.

By FOXBusiness
Quarantined American cruise ship passengers evacuated to US amid coronavirus fears

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone reports on Americans who were quarantined aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan amid coronavirus fears being evacuated back to the U.S.

Two chartered planes flew 340 Americans who were aboard the Diamond Princess out of Japan late Sunday.

About 380 Americans had been on the ship. The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees were confirmed to have the coronavirus in tests given before they boarded the planes.

They were taken to the U.S. because they did not have symptoms and were being isolated from other passengers on the planes, it said.

CHINA SEES RISE IN NEW VIRUS CASES; DEATH TOLL RISES BY 105

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel says there are probably 'well over 100,000' coronavirus cases in China and believes there could be a vaccine available by the fall.Video

It wasn't immediately clear whether the 14 were included in the 99 new cases announced by Japan on Monday, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights for their citizens.