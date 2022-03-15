American Kennel Club names U.S.'s favorite dog breed

People really love Labrador retrievers.

The American Kennel Club announced the results to its annual survey of the nation's favorite dogs. While the Labrador retriever has held the top spot for the past 31 years, there were some surprises in this year's list.

The not-for-profit organization revealed the results of its survey in a press release. While the Lab held onto the top spot once again, there were some surprises on this year's list.

For the first time since 1997, the poodle ranked in the top five. The small breed of dog knocked out the bulldog, which has been in the top five every year since 2012.

The American Kennel Club's executive secretary Gina DiNardo said, "The versatile, family-friendly Labrador Retriever has solidified itself as America's dog. With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S. As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

This year, the French bulldog came in second place, while the Golden retriever took third. This was followed by the German shepherd in fourth place and the poodle in fifth.

The bulldog was knocked down to sixth place, followed by the beagle and then the rottweiler. The German shorthaired pointer came in ninth place and the Dachshund closed out the top ten.

The list was very similar to last year's, although the golden retriever and German shepherd switched spots, along with the poodle and bulldog.