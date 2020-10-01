Amazon says 19,816 US workers tested positive for coronavirus

Amazon disclosed that 19,816 of its front-line U.S. employees or 1.44% of its total workforce, which includes Whole Foods, have either tested positive or have been presumed positive for COVID-19.

The data covers 1.37 million employees from March 1 to September 19, 2020.

The details were released in a blog post late Thursday along with plans to boost daily tests to 50,000 across 650 sites by November in an effort to keep front-line employees safe.

The company, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, disclosed the cases were 42% lower than its expected estimate of 33,952 cases, which the company noted is based on if the rate of infection among employees were as bad as the general population.

"This information would be more powerful if there were similar data from other major employers to compare it to," Amazon added. "We hope sharing this data and our learnings will encourage others to follow, and will prove useful as states make decisions about reopening public facilities and employers consider whether and how to bring people back to work."

A full state-by-state chart of Amazon's case rates, along with additional details about its methodology and data sources, can be found here.

