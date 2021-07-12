Amazon restores service after global outage

Amazon.com Inc. said its online stores had returned to normal services after a global outage disrupted shopping on its country sites.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,751.68 +32.34 +0.87%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, services were disrupted for nearly two hours and at the peak of the disruption, more than 38,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online stores. They occurred on Sunday evening in the United States and Monday morning for much of the rest of the world.

"Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue, and everything is now running smoothly," an Amazon spokesperson said.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the reason for the outage.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It was the second broad disruption since late June when users experienced a brief outage on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video before services were restored.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar, Sneha Bhowmik and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Edwina Gibbs