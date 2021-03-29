Amazon leaders reportedly told to fight back on Twitter against Warren, Sanders criticism

Amazon leaders were reportedly told to fight back last week when Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren took swipes at the company’s business practices on Twitter.

The directive came from CEO Jeff Bezos, according to Recode.

AMAZON SWIPES AT SANDERS OVER MINIMUM WAGE, WARREN OVER 'LOOPHOLES' COMMENT

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,079.49 +27.46 +0.90%

According to the technology news website, Bezos was reportedly displeased that Amazon officials weren't more aggressive in combating the Democratic senators' criticism over the company's practices that he and other top brass believed to be inaccurate or misleading.

That seemingly changed last week after a slew of snarky tweets came from the Amazon News Twitter account as well as from the personal accounts of top Amazon executives.

"I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace," Amazon executive Dave Clark tweeted after the news broke that Sanders would be traveling to Alabama where Amazon faces the biggest union push in its history.

Clark continued: "I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace."

Clark also offered harsh criticism of Sanders over the fight for a $15 minimum wage.

AMAZON AWARE THAT WORKERS ALLEGEDLY PEE IN WATER BOTTLES, DOCUMENTS SHOW; COMPANY PUSHES BACK

The 20-year Amazon veteran had claimed the senator has not done enough in his own state, after Sanders attacked the company for "spending millions trying to prevent workers from organizing a union so they can negotiate for better wages" as well as other benefits and better working conditions.

The Amazon News Twitter account also clapped back after Warren criticized the company’s tax payments, saying it exploits "loopholes and tax havens to pay close to nothing in taxes."

Amazon responded in a string of tweets.

"We just follow them. If you don’t like the laws you’ve created, by all means, change them. Here are the facts: Amazon has paid billions of dollars in corporate taxes over the past few years alone," the company responded in part.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The account also attacked accusations that employees urinated in water bottles because they didn't have enough time to use the restroom.

Representatives for Amazon, Warren and Sanders did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS