Amazon

Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat: police

'It was a false alarm,' a police spokeswoman said

Reuters
MADRID -- The Madrid headquarters of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were temporarily evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat which proved to be false, Spanish police said.

“It was a false alarm,”, a police spokeswoman said, adding that Amazon’s staff were re-entering the building. An Amazon spokesman confirmed staff were back to work.

