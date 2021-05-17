Amazon considering buying MGM Studios: report

Amazon is reportedly in talks to purchase Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM).

The Information reported that the technology-consumer goods-entertainment conglomerate is considering purchasing MGM, a film studio that owns the rights to the James Bond and Rocky franchises, as well as classics like "The Wizard of Oz," "A Christmas Story" and "Gone with the Wind."

The studio is also known for its television productions, which include "The Handmaid's Tale," "Survivor," "Fargo," "Shark Tank" and more.

The move is Amazon's largest attempt to expand their entertainment content, which follows the purchase of the highly-anticipated "Cinderella" remake and a year full of awards-hopefull content like "The Underground Railroad" and "Annette."

Reps for Amazon declined to comment when reached by Fox Business while reps for MGM did not immediately respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates…