Amazon closes Connecticut construction site after 8th ‘noose’ found

Amazon halted construction at a facility in Windsor, Connecticut for the second time in as many weeks on Wednesday — after an apparent noose was found in the building for the eighth time in recent weeks.

Workers found a red rope "with a noose tied at the end" entangled in yellow electrical cables on the 5th floor of the planned fulfillment center, Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said at a press conference.

The site had just reopened on Monday, after shutting down last week when the seventh apparent noose was found. The other six were discovered by workers during the last week of April.

Investigators believe the rope found Wednesday had been there for at least two weeks, since that area of the site hadn’t been worked on for that period of time.

"This one was clearly a noose," Melanson told reporters, calling the act "unacceptable" and "a hate crime.

Police evacuated the facility and called in the FBI, which is also investigating.

Melanson said "in all likelihood, it’s a worker" who is responsible.

Amazon and the construction team are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to whoever left the nooses at the site.

"Today, the site was shut down to allow the FBI to continue their investigation following the discovery of a noose found under electrical materials," an Amazon spokesperson told NBC Connecticut.

"We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe."

