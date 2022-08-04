ALDI wedding: Engaged couples have a chance to say ‘I do’ in the supermarket aisle

Your picture-perfect wedding day could include a walk down the grocery store aisle — plus a lot more.

Fan-favorite ALDI supermarket is throwing its first-ever in-store wedding for one lucky couple.

Marking big milestones has become a trend with the brand, according to a press release, as many fans have thrown ALDI-themed engagements, birthday parties and baby showers.

Now, the ALDI-themed wedding of one couple’s dreams can become a reality if they win the "Happily Ever ALDI" contest.

"Every time our shoppers include us in one of their big moments, we feel the #ALDILove," Kate Kirkpatrick, director of communications at ALDI USA, said in a statement.

"We're showing our #ALDILove in return by giving one crazy-in-love-with-ALDI couple an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate life milestone with us."

The wedding will take place on a Wednesday at ALDI’s Insights center, the model store near the headquarters in Batavia, Illinois.

It will be transformed into a venue fit for a superfan.

The winning couple will receive travel accommodations, professional photography, hair and makeup services and a reception for up to 50 guests.

The wedding will be officiated by an ALDI employee and there will be a photo shoot in front of the store to capture the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The reception will include ALDI food and beverages, such as a branded tiered wedding cake with Baker’s Corner ingredients and appetizers like the mini Red Bag Chicken sliders.

ALDI will also throw in custom wedding favors at the end of the night.

In addition, it will give the lucky couple free groceries for a year.

To enter, candidates must submit an online application, including a short essay detailing their love story, their love for ALDI and why the grocery store is their dream destination wedding.

Couples will also be required to send in a well-lit photo that shows off their personality and ALDI love.

The deadline to enter is Aug 17, 2022.