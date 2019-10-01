Airport worker hailed as hero by Trump after saving jet from out-of-control cart

A ramp worker at Chicago's O'Hare Airport is being hailed a hero after preventing an out-of-control vehicle from hitting a parked Embraer jet.

Continue Reading Below

In the video, airport workers stand around an out of control golf-cart-like vehicle wildly spiraling just feet from the plane. One worker appears to have been knocked over by the spinning cart, while others cautiously weigh their options.

Just as the cart looks bound to smash into the fuselage, damaging the plane and delaying passengers, it’s stopped by an employee who used another vehicle.

Twitter user Kevin Klauer, the CEO of the American Osteopathic Association, filmed the incident and shared it. His tweet quickly went viral with more than 30,000 retweets and 7 million views.

The Embraer Regional Jet, operated by an American Airlines regional carrier, typically costs between $20 million and $40 million. American said the out-of-control cart most likely had a jammed accelerator, according to the New York Post.