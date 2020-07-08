Airbus deliveries dive in coronavirus-hit first half of year
COVID-19 crisis has crippled deliveries
Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries plunged to 196 aircraft in the first half of the year from 389 in the same period a year earlier, the planemaker said on Wednesday.
Deliveries have been crippled by the coronavirus crisis, which brought a halt to a lengthy aerospace industry boom and wrecked expectations for another record year of output.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|EADSY
|AIRBUS SE
|18.65
|-0.15
|-0.80%
Airbus also reported 365 gross orders for the first half, or 298 net orders after stripping away cancellations, the first figure being unchanged versus the total reported for the January-May period. Net orders are down one compared to the total published a month ago.