Coronavirus

Airbus deliveries dive in coronavirus-hit first half of year

COVID-19 crisis has crippled deliveries

Boeing and Airbus are teaming up to see how the coronavirus spreads inside a plane and how to disinfect planes between flights. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.video

Boeing, Airbus research stopping coronavirus spread inside planes

Boeing and Airbus are teaming up to see how the coronavirus spreads inside a plane and how to disinfect planes between flights. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more.

Airbus (AIR.PA) deliveries plunged to 196 aircraft in the first half of the year from 389 in the same period a year earlier, the planemaker said on Wednesday.

Deliveries have been crippled by the coronavirus crisis, which brought a halt to a lengthy aerospace industry boom and wrecked expectations for another record year of output.

AIRBUS CUTTING 15000 JOBS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Aviation analyst Mike Boyd discusses how the coronavirus has disrupted air travel and he also argues that low fuel prices in the long-term are good for the airline industry but bad for Boeing and Airbus. Video

Airbus also reported 365 gross orders for the first half, or 298 net orders after stripping away cancellations, the first figure being unchanged versus the total reported for the January-May period. Net orders are down one compared to the total published a month ago.

