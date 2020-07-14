Airbnb guests book 1 million nights in one day for first time since March

Airbnb on Tuesday announced that guests booked more than 1 million nights’ worth of future stays – a milestone not reached since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in early March.

The threshold for online bookings for future stays was reached on July 8, the company announced in a newsletter.

The July 8 bookings came from more than 175 different countries and regions. The destinations included Togo, Angolo, Bahrain, Svalbard and Kyrgyzstan.

The majority of the bookings, however, were not far, with about one-half for destinations within 300 miles and more than two-thirds for destinations within 500 miles – both of which are manageable by car, the company noted.

The bookings also appeared to have been for more rural places, likely suggesting people’s desire to stay away from crowded cities.

More than half of the bookings were for listings that asked no more than $100 per night. A significant portion of the bookings was also for travel that will begin within 30 days.

About 60 percent of the bookings were for guests traveling solo or with only one other person. A tiny fraction of the bookings accounted for guests traveling in groups of 10 or more.

Airbnb further stated that hosts in rural areas took in over $200 million in the month of June – a 25 percent increase among hosts in the same years the same month in 2019.

