Airbnb apologizes after 'superhost' allegedly used AI-doctored photos to claim $16K in fake damages

Airbnb has reportedly apologized to a woman after the host of a Manhattan apartment where she stayed used artificial intelligence to doctor images of the home, saying she caused thousands of dollars in damage.

A London-based woman booked a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan for a 2½-month stay earlier this year, The Guardian reported. Citing safety issues in the area, the woman stayed for seven weeks and left the Airbnb early.

However, the host claims the guest left $16,000 in damages. To back up his claim, he submitted images of a cracked coffee table and alleged that the guest stained a mattress with urine and damaged a robot vacuum cleaner, a sofa, a microwave, a TV and an air conditioner.

'POOP CRUISE' DOCUMENTARY EXPOSES 2013 SHIP NIGHTMARE FEATURING CHAOS, GROSS CONDITIONS

The woman denied the allegations, saying she only had two visitors during her stay. When she looked closely at the images, she noticed the one showing the coffee table had been manipulated, the report states.

She believed the host had most likely retaliated because she ended her rental early.

Airbnb initially told the guest that, after reviewing the photos, she would have to pay the host more than $7,000.

"I informed them that I can provide testimony from an eyewitness who was with me during checkout and can attest under oath to the condition in which the property was left: clean, undamaged and in good order," the guest told The Guardian.

BIRDDOG PARTNERS WITH FIELD & STREAM AS ‘AIRBNB FOR HUNTING’ MAKES OUTDOOR EXCURSIONS MORE ACCESSIBLE

"I also clearly demonstrated visual discrepancies in images of the same object (wooden table) provided by the host that show clear signs of fabrication," she added. "These inconsistencies are simply not possible in genuine, unedited photographs of the same object."

Days after The Guardian questioned Airbnb about the matter, the short-term stay giant told the woman it had accepted her appeal and credited her account with $580. The company eventually refunded the full cost of the booking after she said she would not be using the site again.

"My concern is for future customers who may become victims of similar fraudulent claims and do not have the means to push back so much or give into paying out of fear of escalation," the woman said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Given the ease with which such images can now be AI-generated and apparently accepted by Airbnb despite investigations, it should not be so easy for a host to get away with forging evidence in this way."

The host of the apartment, who was listed as a "superhost," was warned by Airbnb for violating its terms and told he would be removed if there was another similar report.

In a statement to FOX Business, Airbnb said the woman's "experience fell below our usual high standards."

"Wehave been in touch with the guest to apologize and assure them that they will not be charged for the reported damage," the company said. "We have taken action with the host, and we are reviewing the original handling of this case. We take damage claims seriously, our specialist team reviews all available evidence to reach proportionate outcomes for both parties, and to help ensure a fair approach, decisions can be appealed."