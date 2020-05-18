Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Airplanes

Delta to resume flying major routes in June

The major airline carrier to add roughly 100 more daily flights in June versus May

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Monday it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, including some Trans-Atlantic and Caribbean destinations.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks in this Article

DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.
$21.80
+2.61 (+13.59%)

Global airlines have suffered an unprecedented decline in travel due to the pandemic, though some recent indicators show that U.S. demand may have hit a low.

SOUTHWEST CEO: RADICAL RESTRUCTURING COMING IF DEMAND DOESN'T IMPROVE BY SEPT. 30

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 250,467 travelers on Friday, the first time the number has surpassed 250,000 since March 24, according to daily data on its website.

While that is far below the 2.66 million passengers screened on the same day last year, it is significantly more than the mid-April low of 87,534.

GOVERNMENT WARNS AIRLINES ON REFUNDS, ALLOWS 5% OF FLIGHTS TO HALT

Delta is adding roughly 100 more daily flights in June versus May, including service out of its Atlanta hub and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Florida, even as its overall second-quarter schedule is expected to be 85% smaller than last year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Atlanta-based carrier also hopes to resume passenger flights for Seattle-Shanghai in June, pending Chinese government approval.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS