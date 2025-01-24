Agave spirit unveils boozy ‘Peanut Butter and Jealous’ ice cream collab for the envious this Valentine's Day

Peanut butter fans everywhere can now enjoy the rich and roasted aromas of one of the most popular spreads in the world while also enjoying a buzz.

Chica Chida, a peanut butter agave spirit made with allergen-free extract, has partnered with Tipsy Scoop, a brand known for its liquor-infused ice cream, to release "Peanut Butter and Jealous." The flavor, appropriately named for the heartbroken and envious, launched just in time for Valentine’s Day.

"Tipsy Scoop is obviously known for their boozy ice cream, so what better way to use this?" Sam Hirsch, co-founder of the brand, told FOX Business. "It came together pretty naturally."

Swirled with liquor-infused grape jelly, the peanut butter ice cream combined with Chica~Chida was blended to evoke a sense of nostalgia. Each pint contains 5% ABV.

"When I was briefed on a potential collaboration, I was super excited about it," Hirsch said. "It was a no-brainer for us."

Chica Chida is crafted in Tequila, Mexico, using espadin, a species of agave.

"It is not technically a tequila, because we’re not using blue agave," Hirsch told FOX Business.

The unique flavor was crafted as a product designated for the shooter category, though the taste has sparked creativity among mixologists.

"We get so many emails, so many videos, so many images from all around our territories of distributions," Hirsch said. "People have adopted this seriously in cocktail culture."

Among the most popular recipes using Chica Chida are peanut butter and jelly shots, peanut butter espresso martinis and spiked hot chocolate.

Chica Chida teamed up with former Barstool interviewer Caleb Pressley to serve as the face of the brand.

"I’d never heard of anything like it before," Pressley told FOX Business. "It tastes great. It's in its own lane. Every single person that tries it, loves it."

"Peanut Butter and Jealous" is available online and in New York City and Washington, D.C., stores until Feb. 28.