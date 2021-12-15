Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Asia

About 150 people trapped on roof of Hong Kong building after fire

Broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 14

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

About 150 people were trapped on the roof of Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building located in the bustling commercial and shopping district of Causeway Bay, police said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Firefighters were battling the blaze with two water jets, the government said, employing ladders and breathing apparatus in the effort to rescue those trapped.

Broadcaster RTHK quoted police as saying about 100 people moved from a restaurant to the 39th floor when the fire broke out and smoke filled the dining area.

A firefighter rescues people trapped in a fire that broke out at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong, China, December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Lam Yik (REUTERS/Lam Yik / Reuters Photos)

Seven women and a man were among the eight people taken to hospital, one of them semi-conscious, police said.

Outside the building, the scene was calm after firefighters cordoned off the area. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema, Edmond Ng and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Clarence Fernandez)