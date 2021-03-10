Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Cars

Over 800,000 Nissan Sentras being recalled for brake light issue

Fault could cause lights and engine not to work

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Over 800,000 Nissan Sentras are being recalled in the United States due to a potential brake light failure.

The issue stems from silicon contamination from grease used in components near the stop lamp switch that can cause it to malfunction.

The problem can also cause the engine not to start and set off a warning light on the dashboard.

Sentras from the 2016 to 2019 model years are affected and owners will be notified starting in April to bring their cars for repairs if they experience the issue, while all of the cars will get a new switch and a protective grommet in the fall.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nissan is unaware of any accidents related to the issue and owners have not been told to stop using their vehicles in the meantime.