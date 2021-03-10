Over 800,000 Nissan Sentras being recalled for brake light issue

Over 800,000 Nissan Sentras are being recalled in the United States due to a potential brake light failure.

The issue stems from silicon contamination from grease used in components near the stop lamp switch that can cause it to malfunction.

The problem can also cause the engine not to start and set off a warning light on the dashboard.

Sentras from the 2016 to 2019 model years are affected and owners will be notified starting in April to bring their cars for repairs if they experience the issue, while all of the cars will get a new switch and a protective grommet in the fall.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Nissan is unaware of any accidents related to the issue and owners have not been told to stop using their vehicles in the meantime.