$750 to Zoom with Santa? That's the new COVID reality

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases as the United States approaches the Christmas holiday, Santa Claus is finding new ways to pay a visit to good boys and girls while remaining socially distanced.

Continue Reading Below

Ed Taylor, or "Zoom Santa" as he's commonly referred to, has launched his own service in which parents can set up a time for their children to visit with old St. Nick virtually over Zoom, FaceTime or Skype.

“That whole concept of visiting with Santa virtually has been growing for quite a while. It’s just timely. Families are using technology in so many ways, and it just made sense to FaceTime or find some other way to talk to Santa,” Taylor, who lives in Oregon but used to fly to Los Angeles for several months each year to fulfill his Santa duties told the Los Angeles Times. “And then of course this year — it’s a tipping point.”

HOW TO 'BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR' DURING COVID

However, a visit with the man himself is no small fee.

According to Taylor's website, the cost of the visit can range between $250-$750 depending on the length of the visit (15, 30, 45, or 55 minutes), and whether the day of the week and time of the virtual visit is in a peak or off-peak time period.

During off-peak hours, customers will pay between $100-$250 visits with Santa between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. eastern time or 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. west coast time. As for peak hours, cutsomers will pay between $150-$400 for a visit with Santa between the hours of 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. eastern, or 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. west coast time Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. eastern time and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. west coast time on Saturdays and Sundays.

Setting up a meeting with Santa on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day will range from $250 to $750, with times available on both days from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. eastern time, or 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. west coast time.

According to the Times, Taylor's service has exploded, reaching 398 bookings as of early December, with requests from families across the United States as well as from Japan, Australia, England, Ireland and Poland.

All 2020 peak hours for virtual visits with Santa have already been filled.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Taylor, who has dressed up as Santa since 2003, has starred in Chrysler and Kohl’s commercials, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and made a cameo in a Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'You Make it feel like Christmas' music video.

Taylor did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States surpassed 16.9 million coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with just over a week before the Christmas holiday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE