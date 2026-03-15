2K flights canceled in single day, turning major airport into virtual ghost town

At least 2,000 flights were canceled Sunday as winter blizzards continue to batter the Upper Midwest, turning at least one normally bustling airport into a virtual ghost town.

According to the latest data from FlightAware, U.S. flight cancellations Sunday accounted for roughly 78% of all canceled flights worldwide, with at least 2,216 flights grounded out of roughly 2,842 global cancellations.

Meanwhile, an additional 6,826 delays have reportedly rippled across the national air network, further straining travel schedules across the world.

Many airlines have since issued guidelines allowing passengers to change their flights without major fees, providing flexibility for travelers affected by the winter storms.

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The epicenter of the disruptions remains in the Midwest, with the heaviest impact centered on Chicago, followed by Minneapolis. The fallout has created noticeable ripple effects at other major U.S. airports, including Atlanta and Denver.

The airport seeing the largest impact by sheer volume is Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, with a reported 790 flights affected, according to FlyChicago.

At least 27% of its departing flights have been canceled, while another 29% of incoming flights have also been scrapped, according to FlightAware.

Another 839 flights, both incoming and outgoing, have been delayed, with average wait times of 82 minutes, according to FlyChicago.

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The major airport with the highest percentage of affected flights is Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP), where 73% of departing flights and 64% of arriving flights have reportedly been canceled, FlightAware reported.

MSP Airport noted a total of 726 canceled flights and 177 on-time departures, while Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul observed Sunday that the terminals virtually resembled a ghost town, with minimal staff on site.

The airport released a statement on their social media Sunday morning, highlighting the severity of the winter storms that disrupted operations at the airport.

"Fake spring came to an end as snow arrived at MSP Saturday evening," it said. "Airlines have canceled more than 450 flights to and from MSP on Sunday. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information. Stay safe!"

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), another major hub connecting to Chicago and Minneapolis, reportedly experienced significant disruptions as well, with at least 227 total flights delayed and another 87 canceled.

Similarly, Denver International (DEN) saw 466 delays and 60 total cancellations.

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Most major carriers have issued travel waivers, allowing passengers to rebook flights as the storm continues to rage. Officials suggest checking airline websites frequently for any updates.

United Airlines issued notices allowing passengers with affected flights from the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region to reschedule their trips with minimal fee changes.

"You can reschedule your trip and we’ll waive change fees and fare differences," the site said. "But, your new flight must be a United flight departing between March 12, 2026 and March 20, 2026. Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked."

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While Delta Air Lines had previously set a March 22 deadline for ticket reissuance, passengers can now extend this deadline to March 24, 2026.

American Airlines also announced that passengers can change their trips with no change fee, provided the new bookings are made by March 26, 2026.