Election Day 2020: Blue Apron gives employees paid day off

It's a patriotic pitch that deserves a chef's kiss.

Continue Reading Below

Blue Apron will close its facilities and give employees paid time off on Election Day to support those who want to vote, as part of the company's push to expand its diversity and inclusion outreach.

The meal kit delivery service is excited to support its staffers with the new initiative on Tuesday, Nov. 3, a Blue Apron spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"Our new employee voting initiative is one of the core actions we’ve taken as part of our diversity and inclusion commitments at Blue Apron," Blue Apron CEO Linda Kozlowski said in a Friday statement. "With more than 1,600 employees across the U.S. in New York, New Jersey, California, and Texas, our teams work multiple shifts, seven days a week, to feed people across the country.

"We believe all of our employees should have the full opportunity to use their voice without having to make a choice between getting a paycheck and casting a vote."

BON APPETIT SAYS MAGAZINE ‘TOO WHITE,’ WILL ADDRESS COMPANY CULTURE

Because Election Day is not a federal holiday in the U.S, Blue Apron is hopeful that the PTO will make it easier for employees to get involved.

In addition to the Nov. 3 company holiday, Blue Apron is also working to establish on-site and electronic voter registration, assist employees with early voting and absentee voting if needed, and also subsidize transportation to and from the polls.

"These efforts are designed to do our part to remove barriers to voting and to ensure our employees have every opportunity to make their voices heard," Kozlowski said.

As protesters across the country denounce racism and demand reform for the criminal justice system following the death of George Floyd in police custody last month, Blue Apron is also donating $50,000 to organizations selected by staffers “in the wake of the most recent events.”

STARBUCKS CHANGES POLICY TO ALLOW BLACK LIVES MATTER T-SHIRTS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % APRN BLUE APRON HOLDINGS 10.31 -0.24 -2.27%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Blue Apron recognizes and rejects the systemic and institutional racism that continues to cause pervasive and senseless injustice towards the Black community," the CEO told Business Insider. "We know that change starts from within and for us, that starts with our employees.”

In response, Blue Apron has pledged to expand its diversity and inclusion programming specifically created to “address unconscious bias, promote anti-racism and advance equity,” Kozlowski said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The meal-kit maker’s sales have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with sales jumping 27 percent during the first three weeks of April, as compared to the first three weeks of March, according to FoodNavigator-USA.

"We are proud of the work that we are doing to come together during this trying time," Kozlowski said. "Our employees are our voice and representative of the values we wish to uphold, so we want to ensure our work environment is a reflection of the world we want to see."