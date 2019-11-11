Expand / Collapse search
2 flights return to Miami airport with mechanical issues

Associated Press
MIAMI — Two American Eagle flights operated by American Airlines encountered similar mechanical issues after takeoff, forcing both planes to return to Miami International Airport.

The Miami Herald reports American Eagle Flight 3422 and Envoy Air Flight 3407 left the airport within minutes of each other and returned around the same time Sunday after experiencing mechanical issues.

An American Airlines spokesman says Flight 3422 was bound for McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tennessee, when the pilot had to loop back.

The spokesman says Flight 3407 was going to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport near Greer, South Carolina, when 40 minutes later it returned to Miami for an emergency landing.

The spokesman says both planes had "similar" mechanical issues but didn't elaborate.

Both flights later arrived safely at their destinations.